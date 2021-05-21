Norwegian Air raises 6 bln crowns in new capital

Commodities

Norwegian Air has raised the 6 billion Norwegian crowns ($714.07 million) in fresh capital it aimed for through the sale of perpetual bonds, new shares and a rights issue, the company said on Friday.

The budget airline set out to raise the sum as part of a scheme to emerge from bankruptcy protection in Ireland and Norway on May 26, with the courts demanding it must raise at least 4.5 billion crowns.

($1 = 8.4025 Norwegian crowns)

