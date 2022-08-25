Norwegian Air posts Q2 profit, sees negative fuel price impact

Adds quote, detail, background

OSLO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air NAS.OL said on Thursday it had swung to a profit in the second quarter from a loss in the first three months of the year as travel restrictions eased, but added that high fuel cost will have a negative impact on full-year results.

The budget carrier booked a net profit of 1.25 billion Norwegian crowns ($129.5 million) for the April-June period, against a loss of 1.0 billion crowns from January to March.

"This quarter has demonstrated our ability to rapidly ramp up capacity and effectively meet the strong demand for air travel," Chief Executive Officer Geir Karlsen said in a statement.

Current booking trends are also encouraging, with many customers booking holidays for the upcoming autumn season, the company added.

Soaring energy costs across the word will, however, affect earnings for the year.

"High fuel prices is expected to have a partly negative impact on the company's results for 2022," Norwegian said.

($1 = 9.6492 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

