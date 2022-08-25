Norwegian Air posts Q2 profit, sees negative fuel price impact

OSLO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air NAS.OL said on Thursday it had swung to a profit in the second quarter from a loss in the first three months of the year as travel restrictions eased, but added that high fuel cost will have a negative impact on full-year results.

The budget carrier booked a net profit of 1.25 billion Norwegian crowns ($129.5 million) for the April-June period, against a loss of 1.0 billion crowns from January to March.

($1 = 9.6492 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.