Norwegian Air posts Q2 profit, sees negative fuel price impact
OSLO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air NAS.OL said on Thursday it had swung to a profit in the second quarter from a loss in the first three months of the year as travel restrictions eased, but added that high fuel cost will have a negative impact on full-year results.
The budget carrier booked a net profit of 1.25 billion Norwegian crowns ($129.5 million) for the April-June period, against a loss of 1.0 billion crowns from January to March.
($1 = 9.6492 Norwegian crowns)
