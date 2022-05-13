Norwegian Air posts Q1 loss, says high fuel cost to impact recovery
OSLO, May 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air NAS.OL on Friday posted a loss for the first quarter and said rising fuel costs will partly offset the positive effects of increased bookings for the upcoming summer season.
The budget carrier booked a net loss of 1.0 billion Norwegian crowns ($101.82 million) for the January-March period, which was hit by lockdowns related to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
In the same quarter of 2021 the company's loss stood at 1.2 billion crowns.
($1 = 9.8212 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.