Norwegian Air posts Q1 loss, says high fuel cost to impact recovery

Terje Solsvik Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Norwegian Air on Friday posted a loss for the first quarter and said rising fuel costs will partly offset the positive effects of increased bookings for the upcoming summer season.

The budget carrier booked a net loss of 1.0 billion Norwegian crowns ($101.82 million) for the January-March period, which was hit by lockdowns related to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In the same quarter of 2021 the company's loss stood at 1.2 billion crowns.

($1 = 9.8212 Norwegian crowns)

