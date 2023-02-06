Norwegian Air leases six additional Boeing 737 MAX from ALC

Adds detail, CEO

OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air NAS.OL has agreed with Air Lease Corporation (ALC) to lease six additional Boeing 737 MAX 8 with delivery well ahead of the Northern hemisphere summer season, the airline said on Monday.

The six aircraft come in addition to the three aircraft of the same model Norwegian has already agreed to lease from ALC, one of which has already been delivered.

"The addition of these modern and fuel-efficient aircraft fits well with our fleet strategy," Chief Executive Geir Karlsen said in a statement.

"It will also help counteract delays from Boeing for other aircraft that were due to be delivered to Norwegian this spring," he added.

Norwegian, which had a total fleet of 69 Boeing aircraft by end-September, has said it would use the flexible lease agreements and reducing capacity by approximately 25 percent during the winter months and operated an average of 62 aircraft during January,

For the summer of 2023, Norwegian plans to increase the fleet to 85 aircraft, the company said in October.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Essi Lehto)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

