Norwegian Air leases six additional Boeing 737 MAX from ALC

February 06, 2023 — 03:41 am EST

OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air NAS.OL has agreed with Air Lease Corporation (ALC) to lease six additional Boeing 737 MAX 8 with delivery well ahead of the Northern hemisphere summer season, the airline said on Monday.

The six aircraft come in addition to the three aircraft of the same model Norwegian has already agreed to lease from ALC, one of which has already been delivered.

