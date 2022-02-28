Companies
AER

Norwegian Air leases 10 new Boeing MAX aircraft

Contributor
Victoria Klesty Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TT News Agency

Norwegian Air has signed lease agreements with AerCap for 10 new Boeing 737-800 MAX 8 aircraft ahead of the European summer season of 2023, the airline said on Monday.

OSLO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air NAS.OL has signed lease agreements with AerCap AER.N for 10 new Boeing BA.N 737-800 MAX 8 aircraft ahead of the European summer season of 2023, the airline said on Monday.

The deal means Norwegian Air will have 80 aircraft in operation during next year's high season, up from the current 51 and the 70 it plans to have later this year.

The aircraft lessor was one of the major creditors when the budget airline underwent a financial restructuring last year to avoid collapse amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At its pre-pandemic peak, Norwegian Air had more than 160 planes.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AER BA

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

Luxury Retail Market is Strong, Says Sadove

Feb 18, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular