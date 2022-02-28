Norwegian Air leases 10 new Boeing MAX aircraft

OSLO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air NAS.OL has signed lease agreements with AerCap AER.N for 10 new Boeing BA.N 737-800 MAX 8 aircraft ahead of the European summer season of 2023, the airline said on Monday.

The deal means Norwegian Air will have 80 aircraft in operation during next year's high season, up from the current 51 and the 70 it plans to have later this year.

The aircraft lessor was one of the major creditors when the budget airline underwent a financial restructuring last year to avoid collapse amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At its pre-pandemic peak, Norwegian Air had more than 160 planes.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

