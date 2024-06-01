News & Insights

Norwegian Air Avoids Strike, Expands Summer Flights

June 01, 2024 — 12:37 am EDT

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (GB:0FGH) has released an update.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has successfully averted a potential pilot strike by finalizing a new collective bargaining agreement, ensuring uninterrupted services for customers ahead of the busy summer season. Despite the resolution, some flight cancellations may still occur due to the previous strike announcement, but the airline is making efforts to minimize passenger inconvenience. The company is also expanding, with 47 new routes and a significant increase in seating capacity for the summer.

