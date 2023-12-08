Norwegian Air asks Norway competition watchdog to allow Wideroe takeover

Adds CEO quote, detail on response

COPENHAGEN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air NAS.OL said on Friday it had asked Norway's competition watchdog (NCA) to reverse a planned ban of the airline's takeover of domestic rival Wideroe.

"Norwegian strongly disagrees with the NCA's preliminary assessment," the carrier said in a statement, adding that the two airlines mostly covered different routes and were not close competitors.

The deal announced on July 6 is valued at 1.13 billion Norwegian crowns ($103.90 million), subject to final adjustments.

The deadline for the competition authority's final conclusion is Jan. 3 of 2024.

($1 = 10.8755 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

