Norwegian Air and Wideroe agree to cooperation

Victoria Klesty Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos

OSLO, July 12 (Reuters) - Airlines Norwegian Air NAS.OL and Wideroe have agreed to cooperate on the Norwegian domestic market and onward travel, including joint ticket and passenger interlining, the firms said on Tuesday.

"The combination of Wideroe's network along the coast and in northern Norway and Norwegian's large European route network will create many new travel opportunities for our common customers," Wideroe CEO Stein Nilsen said in a statement.

Privately owned Wideroe, Scandinavia's largest regional airline, serves short-haul routes in a sparsely populated region with few train lines and challenging geography.

A slimmed-down version of Norwegian Air emerged from bankruptcy proceedings last year with no long-distance network.

