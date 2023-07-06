Norwegian Air agrees to buy Wideroe for $106 mln

Adds detail on the deal, funding

COPENHAGEN, July 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air NAS.OL has agreed to buy domestic peer Wideroe for 1.13 billion crowns ($106 million), it said on Thursday.

Norwegian Air said in a statement it saw potential annual synergies from the acquisition of 200-300 million Norwegian crowns.

"The transaction is expected to provide significant benefits for travellers, employees and shareholders, and to strengthen the combined Norwegian and Wideroe as a key part of critical domestic infrastructure," the airline said.

It said it expected to close the deal by the end of the fourth quarter and would finance it through available funds.

The companies will continue to operate under their separate brands.

($1 = 10.6543 Norwegian crowns)

