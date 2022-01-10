Commodities

Norway's Yara to stop buying potash from Belarus due to sanctions

Terje Solsvik Reuters
OSLO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara YAR.OL said on Monday it will wind down its purchase of potash from Belarus by April 1 as international sanctions made it impossible to continue the trade.

Yara is a key customer of state-owned Belaruskali, one of the world's largest producers of potassium salt, or potash, the crop nutrient that is a major foreign currency earner for Belarus.

The company said its purchase of potash from Belarus had been in full compliance with the sanctions but would still have to come to a halt.

"Other parts of the supply chain are withdrawing essential services required to enable potash exports from Belarus, as a result of which Yara has initiated a wind-down in sourcing activities," the company said in a statement.

Western powers accuse Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko of rigging a 2020 presidential election and have piled sanctions on his regime, including restrictions on some potash exports.

Yara sources potash from nine suppliers globally, according to a company sustainability report filed last year.

