Norway's Yara to stop buying potash from Belarus due to sanctions

OSLO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara YAR.OL said on Monday it will wind down its purchase of potash from Belarus by April 1 this year as international sanctions made it impossible to continue the trade.

Yara is a key customer of state-owned Belaruskali, one of the world's largest producers of potash, the crop nutrient that is Belarus' main foreign currency earner.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)

