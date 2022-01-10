Commodities

Norway's Yara to stop buying potash from Belarus due to sanctions

Terje Solsvik Reuters
Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara said on Monday it will wind down its purchase of potash from Belarus by April 1 this year as international sanctions made it impossible to continue the trade.

Yara is a key customer of state-owned Belaruskali, one of the world's largest producers of potash, the crop nutrient that is Belarus' main foreign currency earner.

