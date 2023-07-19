News & Insights

Norway's Yara Q2 lags due to lower prices

July 19, 2023 — 02:06 am EDT

Written by Gwladys Fouche and Victoria Klesty for Reuters ->

OSLO, July 19 (Reuters) - Norway's Yara International YAR.OL, one of the world's largest fertiliser producers, reported second-quarter earnings well below forecasts on Wednesday due to falling prices for its products.

April-June earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and excluding one-off items fell to $252 million from $1.48 billion a year earlier. Analysts in a company-provided poll had on average expected a profit of $550 million.

