Commodities

Norway's Yara and Japan's JERA in clean ammonia deal

Contributor
Victoria Klesty Reuters
Published

Norwegian ammonia maker Yara and Japanese power company JERA have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the delivery of emissions-free ammonia as fuel for electricity generation in Japan, the companies said on Tuesday.

OSLO, May 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian ammonia maker Yara YAR.OL and Japanese power company JERA have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the delivery of emissions-free ammonia as fuel for electricity generation in Japan, the companies said on Tuesday.

The planned collaboration includes both blue and green ammonia, terms which denote the different production methods while yielding the same output and releasing no CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

Ammonia is called green when produced from renewable electricity while the blue version is made with fossil fuel and a subsequent carbon capture and storage process (CCS).

The collaboration would give Yara, one of the world's top fertiliser makers, a footprint in the strategically important Japanese market, Chief Executive Svein Tore Holsether said in a statement.

JERA, a thermal power and fuel joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings 9501.T and Chubu Electric Power 9502.T, said last October that it aims to use greener fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen at its thermal plants to reach a 2050 target of becoming carbon neutral.

It plans to start a pilot programme to use ammonia as a fuel with coal in mixed combustion at its Hekinan thermal power station in central Japan by 2030 and hopes to achieve 20% use of ammonia at its coal-fired power plants by 2035.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Terje Solsvik)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil

Latest Commodities Videos

    What the Colonial Pipeline Hack Means for Fuel Supplies

    Fuel traders are working to avoid gasoline and diesel supply shortages on the East Coast of the United States following a ransomware attack Friday on Colonial Pipeline Co. Bloomberg’s Javier Blas reports.

    17 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular