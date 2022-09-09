Norway's wealth fund takes majority stakes in Paris, Berlin properties
OSLO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund has agreed to buy 65% stakes in two properties located in Paris and Berlin for 438 million euros ($442 million), Norges Bank Investment Management said in a statement on Friday.
Swiss Life Group will hold the remaining 35% and will manage the properties, NBIM said.
($1 = 0.9902 euros)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)
