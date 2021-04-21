Norway's wealth fund earned $46 billion in Q1 as stocks rose

Contributor
Gwladys Fouche Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, posted a first-quarter profit thanks to strong stock markets, it said on Wednesday.

Adds detail, graphic

OSLO, April 21 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, posted a first-quarter profit thanks to strong stock markets, it said on Wednesday.

The fund had a 4.0% return on investment, earning 382 billion crowns ($45.7 billion) between January and March, beating its own benchmark index.

"The rise of the equity market was to a great extent driven by the finance and energy sectors," the fund's deputy CEO Trond Grande said in a statement.

While stocks earned a return of 6.6%, the fixed income portfolio had a loss of 3.2% while unlisted real estate had a positive return of 1.4%.

The fund invests the Norwegian state's revenues from oil and gas production into 9,100 companies worldwide, owning 1.4% of all listed shares globally, and also invests in bonds, property and green infrastructure.

($1 = 8.3575 Norwegian crowns)

Market value of Norway's wealth fundhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dsFF1w

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((gwladys.fouche@tr.com; +47 21 04 05 53; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @gfouche))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters