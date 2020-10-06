Norway's wealth fund cuts management group to 9 executives

Terje Solsvik Reuters
The new head of Norway's $1.1 trillion sovereign fund has cut the size of its leadership team to nine people from 12 by combining several areas of reponsibility, the fund said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We have formed a smaller leader group to strengthen our areas of expertise and gain more synergies," Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen said.

