Commodities

Norway's Vianode invests $194 in battery materials plant

Contributor
Stine Jacobsen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Vianode, owned by Norsk Hydro, Elkem and Altor, will invest 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($193.51 million) in building a large-scale plant for sustainable battery materials in Norway, the firm said on Wednesday.

Adds quotes, detail, background

COPENHAGEN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Vianode, owned by Norsk Hydro NHY.OL, Elkem ELK.OL and Altor, will invest 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($193.51 million) in building a large-scale plant for sustainable battery materials in Norway, the firm said on Wednesday.

"The decision is an important step towards establishing a complete battery value chain in Norway for the European market," it said in a statement.

The plant will be able to produce anode graphite for roughly 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs) per year by 2024. Vianode also plans a second-phase plant with the capacity to provide materials to two million EVs per year by 2030, it said.

"The graphite materials from Vianode are produced with up to 90% lower CO2 emissions than today's standard materials."

Norway, a big oil and gas producer, aims to diversify its industry base, including capitalising on its access to minerals, metals and rare earths that are key to Europe's sustainable battery-making plans.

($1 = 10.3352 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular