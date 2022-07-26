Norway's Vaar Energi raises dividend while Q2 profit lags forecast

Adds dividend, output forecast

OSLO, July 26 (Reuters) - Norway's Vaar Energi VAR.OL raised its quarterly dividend on Tuesday while posting a slightly smaller-than-expected rise in second-quarter operating profits, boosted by increasing oil and gas prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Vaar's full-year petroleum output is now expected to come in at the lower end of its guidance of 230,000-245,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), the company said.

Vaar, majority owned by Italy's Eni ENI.MI, reported April-June earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $1.67 billion, up from $361 million a year ago but lagging an average analyst forecast of $1.76 billion from Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

"The continued strong cash flow generation reflects another quarter of safe and efficient operations with high commodity prices and stable production and supply of gas to our customers in Europe," Chief Executive Torger Roed said in a statement.

Vaar increased its quarterly dividend to $290 million in the third quarter from $260 million in the second, and said its goal of paying a $1.0 billion dividend for the full year should now be seen as "a minimum" amount. L5N2WP0XV

It reiterated plans to distribute 20–30% of cash flow from operations after tax from 2023 onwards.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699; Reuters Messaging: nerijus.adomaitis.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.