Norway's Troll gas field restarts from maintenance but at curbed capacity

OSLO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Production at Norway's massive Troll gas field has restarted after an extended annual maintenance but curtailments will persist for longer than planned, transparency data published via Gassco showed on Monday morning.

Output at Troll, western Europe's largest gas field capable of producing 125 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas per day, was back at a rate of 20 mcm per day, the Gassco data showed.

This is less than initially scheduled, with 105 mcm/day of capacity to remain offline until Wednesday, when output is set to rise to 80 mcm/day.

Production was cut completely on Aug. 26 and the restart delayed several times.

Troll is now expected to reach 119 mcm/day, close to its full capacity, from Thursday this week, the Gassco data showed.

Troll has been the largest single outage at Norwegian gas infrastructure, with several other fields also seeing production cut for maintenance since August.

Total Norwegian export nominations for Monday climbed to 174 mcm/day, still much below the typical levels of 300 mcm/day or higher, but above a decade-low of 123 mcm/day earlier in September.

Troll operator Equinor EQNR.OL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Norway is Europe's largest supplier of natural gas which it exports via a vast network of subsea pipelines, in addition to one liquefied natural gas plant.

The loss of Norwegian gas has been one contributing factor to keeping European gas prices TRNLTTFMc1 at above 30 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) in recent weeks although they remain much below a record of more than 300 euros/MWh seen a year ago.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

