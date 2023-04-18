Norway’s Troll A gas facility suffers unexpected outage - power exchange

April 18, 2023 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

OSLO, April 18 (Reuters) – Norwegian gas facility Troll A suffered an unexpected outage on Tuesday, the Nordic power bourse Nord Pool Spot said in a market message. The following are the key details of the outage. Facility: Troll A Available capacity: 35 MW Installed capacity: 180 MW Event start: 18.04.2023 14:30:00 CET Event stop: 18.04.2023 18:00:00 CET Nordpool remark: Uncertain duration. See more details here: https://umm.nordpoolgroup.com/#/messages/03737249-407d-4c0d-a74a-de2aead5a43b/1 (Reporting by the Oslo newsroom; +47 2331 6596; oslo.newsroom@reuters.com)

