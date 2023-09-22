News & Insights

Norway’s Troll A gas facility output down to 10 MW from June 4 – power exchange

September 22, 2023 — 04:21 am EDT

OSLO, Sept 22 (Reuters) – Norwegian gas facility Troll A output expected at 10 MW versus installed capacity of 215 MW from June 4 until June 5 due to planned maintenance, the Nordic power bourse Nord Pool Spot said in a market message on Friday. The following are the key details of the outage. Facility: Troll A Available capacity: 10 MW Installed capacity: 215 MW Event start: 04.06.2024 06:00:00 CET Event stop: 05.06.2024 06:00:00 CET Nordpool remark: Uncertain consumption See more details here: https://umm.nordpoolgroup.com/#/messages/c996ac7c-6cc7-401c-a456-04e9928f8cd7/1 (Reporting by the Oslo newsroom; +47 2331 6596; oslo.newsroom@reuters.com)

