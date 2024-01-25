Norway's traffic regulator says it won't recall Tesla cars

Adds no immediate comment from Tesla, background

STOCKHOLM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Norway's traffic safety regulator said on Thursday it had found no basis for ordering a recall of Tesla's TSLA.O car models S and X following an investigation into a suspension safety issue.

The Norwegian regulatory review was prompted by over a dozen customer reports to the agency in 2022 about suspension parts such as the rear lower control arm suddenly breaking.

"The Norwegian Public Roads Administration believes that a break in the rear lower control arm does not constitute an unacceptable risk, and that there is no basis for demanding a recall of the vehicles," the regulator said in a statement.

It will, however, "follow the situation closely going forward", it added.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, in a previous reply to the regulator dated August 2023, Tesla has stated it believed there was a low probability of a severe issue with a compromised or broken rear lower control arm.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

