Norway's Telenor sees flat 2021 earnings, eyes Asia recovery in H2

OSLO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor TEL.OL said on Tuesday it expects its revenues and profit to be largely unchanged in 2021 from 2020 and that its large Asian operations will see a gradual market recovery from the pandemic in the second half of the year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for October-December rose 0.9% year-on-year to 13.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.58 billion), while analysts in a poll on average had expected 13.8 billion crowns.

($1 = 8.5565 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.