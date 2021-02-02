TEL

Norway's Telenor sees flat 2021 earnings, eyes Asia recovery in H2

Norway's Telenor said on Tuesday it expects its revenues and profit to be largely unchanged in 2021 from 2020 and that its large Asian operations will see a gradual market recovery from the pandemic in the second half of the year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for October-December rose 0.9% year-on-year to 13.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.58 billion), while analysts in a poll on average had expected 13.8 billion crowns.

($1 = 8.5565 Norwegian crowns)

