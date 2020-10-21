Norway's Telenor raises full-year outlook as Q3 earnings top estimates

Q3 EBITDA NOK 14.6 bln vs forecast NOK 14.1 bln

Expects 2020 EBITDA to rise vs earlier flat forecast

Says cost cuts outweigh revenue decline

Adds detail, background

OSLO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms group Telenor TEL.OL raised on Wednesday its forecast for full-year core earnings after posting a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as cost cuts outweighed a decline in revenue from core operations.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the July-Sept period rose 4% year-on-year to 14.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.58 billion), while analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average expected 14.1 billion crowns.

Telenor, active in nine countries across Europe and Asia, said it expects its organic EBITDA to rise this year by low single digits, compared with its previous forecast of flat year-on-year growth.

The company's operations in Pakistan and Bangladesh saw strong subscriber growth in the quarter, a turnaround from the decline seen in the preceding three months when COVID-19 lockdowns prevented many from topping up pre-paid subscriptions.

"Telenor's third quarter results highlight the strength of our operating model," Chief Executive Officer Sigve Brekke said.

The company reduced operating costs by 8% in the quarter, helping cushion a 2% fall in its organic subscriber and roaming revenue.

Overall revenue, including from acquired businesses, rose to 30.0 billion crowns from 28.4 billion a year ago, slightly lagging analyst expectations of 30.3 billion.

Telenor maintained a prediction for a low single-digit percentage decline in annual subscription and traffic revenue, as well as a forecast that capital expenditure would amount to around 13% of sales for the full year.

The company's operations in Thailand took a hit from the continued shortfall in tourism revenues, while increased competition in Malaysia and a regulatory re-registration of so-called SIM cards for mobile phones in Myanmar impacted its overall subscriber base.

Its shares are down 4.9% so far this year, slightly outperforming a 6.8% decline in the Oslo benchmark index .OSEBX

($1=9.2290 Norwegian crowns)

