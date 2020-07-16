Norway's Telenor Q2 earnings top estimates, expects COVID-19 impact

OSLO, July 16 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor said on Thursday it expects a single-digit decline in its subscription and traffic revenues this year due to the impact from the pandemic even as the telecoms operator posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for April-June rose 19% on-year to 14.33 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.54 billion), while analysts in a Refinitiv poll on average had expected 13.77 billion crowns.

