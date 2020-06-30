Norway's Telenor fined 112 mln euros for anticompetitive practices

OSLO, June 30 (Reuters) - A European monitoring body said on Tuesday it had fined Norwegian telecoms company Telenor TEL.OL 112 million euros for anticompetitive practices.

"Telenor abused its market dominance by a pricing strategy that resulted in rivals making a loss when selling residential mobile broadband services on tablets and laptops," the EFTA Surveillance Authority said in a statement.

Telenor said it would appeal the decision.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

