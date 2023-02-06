Norway's Sverdrup oilfield suffers power outage

Adds detail

OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Power supply to Norway's Johan Sverdrup oilfield, the North Sea's largest crude producer, was reduced on Monday due to a failure at a processing plant, Nordic power exchange Nordpool said.

The power supply fell to 90 megawatt, while 235 megawatt of capacity was unavailable, according to a regulatory filing.

It was not immediately clear how much the field's oil output was affected.

Production at the offshore Sverdrup field, which can produce some 720,000 barrels of oil per day in total, is dependent on electricity arriving via power cables from land.

The outage is expected to last for 2-3 days, with a preliminary restart set for mid-day on Feb. 8, according to the Nordpool filing.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

