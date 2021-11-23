Norway's Statnett curbs power flows to southern Sweden by 45%

By Nora Buli

OSLO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian transmission grid operators Statnett said on Tuesday it is curbing electricity transfers to southern Sweden, cutting capacity by 1,000 MW, or 45%, in reaction to lower flows in the opposite direction.

Taking effect from midnight, available capacity between Norwegian bidding zone NO1 and Swedish price zone SE3 will be cut to 1,100-1,200 megawatt (MW), Statnett said in a market message.

This compares to 2,200 MW total capacity between the two areas, Statnett spokesman Henrik Glette told Reuters.

Statnett will no longer apply so-called system protection settings, which contribute to increased trading capacity domestically and between the Nordic countries, while at the same time providing a certain risk in the operation of the network, the grid operator said in a separate statement.

Statnett's Swedish counterpart Svenska Kraftnaet has not been applying the principle for some time to deal with internal bottlenecks. This has resulted in lower import to Norway at times of lower price in Sweden, but full exports to Sweden when prices were higher there, and led to imbalanced flows, which are challenging, Glette said.

"Transparency, reciprocity and common understanding are the cornerstones of the Nordic power system. We now experience that there is a need for a more similar practice in operations," Statnett Chief Executive Hilde Tonne said in the statement.

The Nordic power system is undergoing major changes related to reduced nuclear power, new wind power generation and new international connections, but these have been known for many years, Tonne added.

"A well-functioning market requires transparent, balanced and predictable access to capacity and equal conditions for calculating capacity on both sides of the exchange," she said.

