News & Insights

Norway's Statkraft to invest up to $6.6 bln in hydro, wind power

Credit: REUTERS/Staff Photographer

January 08, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen and Nora Buli for Reuters ->

Adds quote, detail

COPENHAGEN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Norway's state-owned Statkraft on Monday said it plans to invest up to 6 billion euros ($6.56 billion) to upgrade its Norwegian hydro and wind power facilities and to build new onshore wind farms.

Statkraft will spend between 1.8 billion and 3 billion euros on upgrades of hydroelectric plants, between 1.2 billion and 2 billion euros to rehabilitate older dams and plants and some 1 billion euros on renewal and construction of onshore wind farms.

"All projects will depend on a predictable regulatory framework, getting the necessary concessions, the level of power demand, and a good dialogue with local communities," Nordic operations chief Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9145 euros)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen and Nora Buli, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.