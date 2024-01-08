News & Insights

Norway's Statkraft to invest up to $6.56 bln in hydro, wind power facilities

January 08, 2024 — 04:53 am EST

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Norway's state-owned Statkraft on Monday said it is planning to invest up to six billion euros ($6.56 billion) to upgrade its Norwegian hydro and wind power facilities and to build new onshore wind farms.

