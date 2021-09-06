Norway's Statkraft sells four solar parks in Spain

OSLO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian utility Statkraft STATKF.UL has sold four solar parks in Spain to London-listed Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG), marking the latter's first acquisition in Iberia, the firms said.

It is also the first major transaction of a Solarcentury-developed project for Statkraft since it bought the solar specialist in November 2020, the company said, without providing financial details.

The solar parks have a total capacity of 234 megawatts and are situated in close proximity to another in the Cadiz province, southern Spain. They are scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2022, with Statkraft remaining responsible for the construction.

The transaction on the four Cadiz solar parks was part of Statkraft's wider ambition to develop eight gigawatts of wind and solar power by 2025, the company said.

The company will decide whether to retain or divest further projects on a case-by-case basis, a spokesperson told Reuters.

TRIG said it is working with InfraRed Capital Partners and Renewable Energy Systems (RES) who are acting as investment and operations managers respectively.

"These projects do not rely on government subsidy and the investment manager will consider a range of power price hedging strategies to manage their exposure to changes in merchant power prices," it added.

For TRIG, the deal marked the first investment in Iberia while InfraRed Capital Partners is already present in the region, the firm said.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; editing by Jason Neely)

