Norway's Statkraft Q4 earnings fall on lower power prices

March 01, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

Written by Nora Buli for Reuters ->

OSLO, March 1 (Reuters) - Operating profit at Norway's largest utility Statkraft fell to 11.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.08 billion) in the fourth quarter, driven by a decline in electricity prices year on year, the company said on Friday.

Statkraft's underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell from 23.7 billion Norwegian crowns a year earlier, while net profit declined to 5.9 billion crowns from 14.5 billion crowns.

"The decrease was mainly driven by lower power prices, partly offset by higher power generation. Hedging gains were lower compared to the same quarter in 2022," the company said in a statement.

Statkraft's total power generation was 18.2 terawatt hours (TWh), up from 15.3 TWh in the fourth quarter the previous year.

Statkraft proposed to pay a dividend of 13 billion crowns to its owner, the Norwegian state.

($1 = 10.6174 Norwegian crowns)

