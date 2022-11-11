Norway's Statkraft Q3 earnings soar on higher power prices

OSLO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Operating profit at Norway's largest utility Statkraft rose to 9.0 billion Norwegian crowns ($894.4 million) in the third quarter, as high power prices offset lower production.

Statkraft's underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose from 4.6 billion Norwegian crowns a year ago.

($1 = 10.0630 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

