Norway's Statkraft Q1 operating profit rises despite lower power price

May 23, 2023 — 02:06 am EDT

Written by Nora Buli for Reuters ->

OSLO, May 23 Reuters) - Operating profit at Norway's largest utility Statkraft rose slightly to 18.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.76 billion) in the first quarter, as a profitable trading business offset lower power prices and production, the company said on Tuesday.

Statkraft's underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose from 18.0 billion Norwegian crowns a year ago, while net profit eased to 10.9 billion crowns from 11.4 billion crowns, the company said in a statement.

"High power prices, though at a lower level than last year, combined with solid operations gave very strong results from power production. Value-creation in Markets continued to be very strong," Statkraft CEO Christian Rynning-Toennesen said.

($1 = 10.4882 Norwegian crowns)

