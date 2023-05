Norway's Statkraft Q1 earnings rise despite lower power prices

OSLO, May 23 Reuters) - Operating profit at Norway's largest utility Statkraft rose slightly to 18.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.76 billion) in the first quarter, as a profitable trading business offset lower power prices and production, the company said on Tuesday.

($1 = 10.4882 Norwegian crowns)

