Norway's Statkraft posts strong earnings on power price surge

OSLO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Statkraft STATKF.UL, Norway's largest power producer and one of Europe's largest producers of renewable energy, on Thursday posted booming core earnings in the fourth quarter on the back of surging power prices.

The company's underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 9.3 billion crowns ($1.05 billion) for the fourth quarter, up 491% year on year, while net profit rose to 3.9 billion crowns from 3.7 billion crowns.

The increase was driven by substantially higher Nordic power prices and high Norwegian hydropower generation, offsetting losses at its trading unit because of market volatility, Statkraft said.

"The extraordinary market situation creates a demanding situation for consumers and households," Chief Executive, Christian Rynning-Toennesen said in a statement.

The benchmark Nordic system power price soared after a cold, dry winter and surging fuel and carbon markets last year, averaging 96.26 euros per megawatt hour in the fourth quarter of last year, up from 13.76 euros/MWh for the same period of 2020.

The Norwegian government is subsidising record-high power bills this winter, though much of it will be financed from the state's revenue from petroleum and power production, including its Statkraft dividend.

Statkraft proposed to pay a dividend of 10.2 billion crowns to its owner.

The company's Market Operations business posted an underlying EBIT loss of 2.4 billion crowns in the quarter, down from a 1.1 billion crown profit a year earlier.

Hydropower generation rose to 16.8 terawatt hours (TWh) from 15.1 TWh, while wind output rose by 0.1 TWh to 1.3 TWh.

Gas-fired power generation at Statkraft's German plants fell by half to 0.4 TWh.

