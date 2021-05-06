Norway's Statkraft posts record quarterly profit as power prices rise

By Nora Buli

OSLO, May 6 (Reuters) - Norway's largest utility Statkraft STATKF.UL on Thursday reported a 76% year-on-year rise in underlying first-quarter profit to 7.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($863 million) on the back of higher Nordic power prices and generation.

The company also posted a net profit of 4.8 billion crowns, swinging from a 1.9 billion crown loss in the first quarter of 2020 on heavily impaired Nordic wind power assets.

The benchmark Nordic system price has almost tripled after a cold and dry winter, averaging 42.13 euros per megawatt hour in the first quarter of 2021, compared with 15.44 euros per megawatt hour for January-March in 2020.

"The underlying operating result was the best ever achieved in a single quarter following higher Nordic power prices and successful energy management," said Chief Executive Christian Rynning-Toennesen.

Statkraft secured 6.3% higher prices in the first quarter than the Nordic system average, utilising its flexible hydropower plant and reservoir portfolio - Europe's largest, the company report showed.

However, the high power prices also led to a negative hedging effect of 170 million crowns for its European flexible generation, with commercial and financial hedging contracts concluded at lower prices, finance chief Anne Harris said during a presentation.

"But the contracts provide an economic hedge which is important in low price periods," she added.

Statkraft typically sells one third of its average annual production of 60 terawatt hours (TWh) several years in advance in the forward market.

