Norway's Statkraft posts record April-June earnings

OSLO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Operating profit at Norway's largest utility Statkraft rose to 7.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($717 million) in the second quarter, its strongest ever April-June quarter driven by its Nordic and trading operations, the company said on Thursday.

Statkraft's underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose from 3.8 billion Norwegian crowns a year ago, while net profit reached 5.6 billion crowns, up from a 1.2 billion crown loss a year ago, the company said in a statement.

"These results reflect stable operations, successful energy management as well as highly profitable market activities," Statkraft CEO Christian Rynning-Toennesen said in the earnings report.

The improvement was primarily due strong earnings from its Nordic hydropower operations and to last year’s negative effects from hedging and the closing down of one its trading portfolios, the company said.

The company's Market Operations business, which handles energy trading, posted an underlying EBIT profit of 1.6 billion crowns in the quarter, up from 133 million crowns a year earlier.

Statkraft sells around one third of its generation several years ahead in time to stabilise revenues. As power markets soared in 2022 far beyond the prices Statkraft had already agreed, the difference was booked as unrealised losses for the remaining contract period in each quarter.

With energy prices having come off considerably since last year's highs, these hedging losses have also lessened.

The benchmark Nordic system power price averaged 55.78 euros per megawatt hour in the second quarter, down from 121.09 euros/MWh for the same period in 2021.

Statkraft's total power generation was 13.0 terawatt hours (TWh), 1.2 TWh lower than the second quarter generation of 14.2 TWh the previous year.

