Norway's Statkraft posts best ever Q2 earnings

August 31, 2023 — 02:03 am EDT

Written by Nora Buli for Reuters ->

OSLO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Operating profit at Norway's largest utility Statkraft rose to 7.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($717.33 million) in the second quarter, its strongest ever April-June quarter driven by its Nordic and trading operations, the company said on Thursday.

