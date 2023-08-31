Norway's Statkraft posts best ever Q2 earnings

OSLO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Operating profit at Norway's largest utility Statkraft rose to 7.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($717.33 million) in the second quarter, its strongest ever April-June quarter driven by its Nordic and trading operations, the company said on Thursday.

($1 = 10.5949 Norwegian crowns)

