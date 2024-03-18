Norway's Statkraft appoints Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal as CEO

Adds detail in paragraph, quote in paragraph 2

COPENHAGEN, March 18 (Reuters) - Norway's Statkraft on Monday said it had appointed Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal as its new CEO from April 1, making her the first woman to hold the top job at the Nordic country's largest utility.

"It is a strength that we are appointing a new CEO from within our own ranks, who knows the company, the organisation, and our key stakeholders well," Chair Alexandra Bech Gjoerv of Statkraft's board said in a statement.

Vartdal has worked as executive vice president of the Nordics, Statkraft's largest business area, for the last two years, the company said.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

