Norway's sovereign wealth fund tells companies to set zero-emission goals

OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.2 trillion wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Tuesday it will decarbonise its holdings by pushing firms to cut their greenhouse gas emissions to nil by 2050 in line with the Paris Agreement.

