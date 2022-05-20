Norway's sovereign wealth fund takes stake in Berlin property

OSLO, May 20 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund said on Friday it has agreed to buy a 50% stake in the Sony Center property in Berlin for 677 million euros ($715.8 million) from Oxford Properties and Madison International Realty.

Oxford will retain a 50% stake in the property, which in total contains 113,000 square metres of office, retail and residential space.

($1 = 0.9458 euros)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

