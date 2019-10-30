Norway's sovereign wealth fund CEO Slyngstad to step down

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Yngve Slyngstad will step down as head of Norway's sovereign wealth fund after almost 12 years in the job, he said on Wednesday, although he will continue to work for the fund in a new position based in London.

OSLO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Yngve Slyngstad will step down as head of Norway's sovereign wealth fund after almost 12 years in the job, he said on Wednesday, although he will continue to work for the fund in a new position based in London.

Norwegian central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen told a news conference the search for Slyngstad's successor had begun, adding that the bank was "highly satisfied" with his performance as CEO. Slyngstad said he will change roles "in a few quarters".

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters