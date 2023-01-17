Norway's sovereign wealth fund buys 49% stake in Spanish renewables portfolio

Adds detail

OSLO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a 49% stake in a 1.3 gigawatt (GW) portfolio of Spanish solar plants and onshore wind farms for 600 million euros ($650 million).

The seller of the stake is Iberdrola IBE.MC, which will remain co-owner and operator of the portfolio, the operator of the Norwegian fund, Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), said in a statement.

"The portfolio comprises seven solar plant projects and five onshore wind projects with an installed capacity of 1265 MW, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 700,000 Spanish households," NBIM said.

Solar plants make up 80% of the portfolio, while onshore wind accounts for the remaining 20%. Nine projects are currently under development, expected to be completed in 2023-2025, it said.

($1 = 0.9233 euros)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

