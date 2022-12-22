US Markets
Norway's Seadrill to buy UK's Aquadrill in all-stock deal

December 22, 2022 — 08:37 pm EST

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian offshore driller Seadrill Ltd SDRL.OL has entered into an agreement to buy Aquadrill LLC in an all-stock deal that values the British firm at $958 million, the companies said on Friday.

As part of the deal, the unitholders of the UK-based offshore driller Aquadrill will receive about 30.65 million shares of Seadrill, which represents a 38% ownership in the company, they said in a joint statement.

The deal is expected to help Seadrill realise around $70 million in synergies annually.

The $958 million value is based on Seadrill's 30-day volume-weighted average share price on the NYSE of $31.25 as of Dec. 22, it said.

Following the completion of the deal, Aquadrill will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seadrill, the statement added.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

