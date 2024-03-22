News & Insights

SCHA

Norway's Schibsted plans to return $2.2 bln to shareholders

March 22, 2024 — 04:26 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, March 22 (Reuters) - Norway's Schibsted SCHA.OL said on Friday it plans to return 24 billion crowns ($2.24 billion) to shareholders through a 20 billion dividend and a multi-year 4 billion buyback programme.

Schibsted said in a statement the money makes up the bulk of proceeds from its sale of a 60% stake in Adevinta and from the the sale of its media operations to its main owner Tinius Trust.

Schibsted expects to receive 29 billion crowns in total from the two divestments.

Its shares rose around 8% in early trade at Oslo's stock exchange.

The remaining 5 billion crowns from the proceeds will be used to reduce debt, it said.

($1 = 10.7208 Norwegian crowns)

($1 = 10.7311 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCHA
ADEA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.