Norway's Safe labour union says 198 oil and gas workers may strike from June 12

Nerijus Adomaitis
Some 198 members of Norway's Safe oil and gas labour union plan to go on strike from June 12 if state-brokered wage mediation fails, the trade union said on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if a strike by Safe members would impact the output of oil and gas.

Safe's statement followed similar announcements by two other unions last week, one of which said strike action among members would likely hit oil, but not gas, while the second union said its members would not initially target production.

