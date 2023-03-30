Norway's Reitan Retail profit down 5% in 2022

OSLO, March 30 (Reuters) - Norway's Reitan Retail reported on Thursday a drop in operating profit for 2022, the second consecutive year of decline from record earnings in 2020, as its grocery shops, petrol stations and convenience stores were hit by soaring cost inflation.

The family-owned group with some 3,800 outlets across the Nordic and Baltic region, in December bet heavily on an expansion of its Danish discount grocery business REMA 1000, buying 114 stores from Germany's Aldi for an undisclosed amount.

Reitan's operating profit (EBIT) for the full year declined by 5% to 3.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($345 million) from 3.8 billion in 2021 and was down from 4.4 billion in 2020.

System-wide sales for its businesses rose to 116 billion Norwegian crowns from 104 billion as prices for groceries and petrol rose as part of the general inflation trend, Reitan said.

The company announced in 2020 that it aimed for an initial public offering (IPO), although the family intends to maintain a majority stake. It has not said when a stock market listing may take place.

Reitan Retail's operation has 43,500 employees across seven countries and includes the REMA 1000 chain of discount grocery stores, 7-Eleven and other kiosk-style outlets as well as the Uno-X Mobility petrol and electric car charging stations.

($1 = 10.4331 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.